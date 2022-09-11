FORECAST: Patchy fog Sunday morning makes way to mostly sunny skies by afternoon

Clouds cleared out earlier this morning with some areas waking up to patchy fog. The fog will eventually thin out throughout the morning with mostly sunny skies expected by the afternoon.

Stiff north winds will help keep temperatures much cooler than normal for this time of year with highs in the low to mid-70s. Tonight look for mostly clear skies with a low of 51 degrees before warmer temperatures move in throughout the week.

A ridge of high pressure will continue to build in from the west allowing our weather to stay quiet, but once the axis of that ridge shifts east that will bring even warmer air our way. We could see highs in the upper 80s close to 90 degrees midweek into the upcoming weekend.

