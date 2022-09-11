Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

FORECAST: Patchy fog Sunday morning makes way to mostly sunny skies by afternoon

The 10-day forecast for Sunday Sept. 11.
The 10-day forecast for Sunday Sept. 11.(KCTV5)
By Alena Lee
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Clouds cleared out earlier this morning with some areas waking up to patchy fog. The fog will eventually thin out throughout the morning with mostly sunny skies expected by the afternoon.

Stiff north winds will help keep temperatures much cooler than normal for this time of year with highs in the low to mid-70s. Tonight look for mostly clear skies with a low of 51 degrees before warmer temperatures move in throughout the week.

A ridge of high pressure will continue to build in from the west allowing our weather to stay quiet, but once the axis of that ridge shifts east that will bring even warmer air our way. We could see highs in the upper 80s close to 90 degrees midweek into the upcoming weekend.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A line of showers will continue to push eastward across the area through this evening. The cold...
FORECAST: Showers clear out overnight, temperatures reach mid-70s on Sunday
Saturday forecast
FORECAST: Showers and storms associated with cold front sweeping through KC
Rain should hit Kansas City at times Saturday.
FORECAST: Showers and storms associated with cold front sweeping across KC Saturday
Your StormTrack5 Daily Forecast for Friday
FORECAST: Highs near 90 Friday; temps drop this weekend with showers