Chiefs offense not missing a beat in first half, lead Cardinals 23-7
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs are hoping to end the season where they’ll begin --- in Glendale, Az.
The Chiefs take on the Cardinals at the stadium that will play host to this season’s Super Bowl.
FIRST QUARTER
- The Chiefs scored on their opening drive of the season, Mahomes found tight end Travis Kelce on a 9-yard touchdown pass to give the Chiefs an early 7-0 lead.
- After forcing the Cardinals to punt, the Chiefs offense picked right back up. A seven-play, 86-yard drive was culminated by a Clyde Edwards-Helaire touchdown reception from three yards out. Chiefs lead 14-0.
SECOND QUARTER:
- James Conner’s two-yard touchdown run cut the Chiefs’ advantage to 14-7.
- Mahomes threw his third touchdown of the game -- and second touchdown pass to Edwards-Helaire. The Chiefs missed the extra point, keeping the score at 20-7.
- Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, after suffering a left-ankle injury early on, returned to drill a 54-yard field goal to push the advantage to 23-7 at halftime.
