Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

Chiefs offense not missing a beat in first half, lead Cardinals 23-7

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws against the Arizona Cardinals during...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)(Matt York | AP)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs are hoping to end the season where they’ll begin --- in Glendale, Az.

The Chiefs take on the Cardinals at the stadium that will play host to this season’s Super Bowl.

FIRST QUARTER

  • The Chiefs scored on their opening drive of the season, Mahomes found tight end Travis Kelce on a 9-yard touchdown pass to give the Chiefs an early 7-0 lead.
  • After forcing the Cardinals to punt, the Chiefs offense picked right back up. A seven-play, 86-yard drive was culminated by a Clyde Edwards-Helaire touchdown reception from three yards out. Chiefs lead 14-0.

SECOND QUARTER:

  • James Conner’s two-yard touchdown run cut the Chiefs’ advantage to 14-7.
  • Mahomes threw his third touchdown of the game -- and second touchdown pass to Edwards-Helaire. The Chiefs missed the extra point, keeping the score at 20-7.
  • Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, after suffering a left-ankle injury early on, returned to drill a 54-yard field goal to push the advantage to 23-7 at halftime.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie waits to participate in a drill during NFL...
Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie ruled out with injury
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws against the Arizona Cardinals during...
Mahomes makes history in first half against Cardinals
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) celebrates after kicking a 39-yard field goal...
UPDATE: Butker returns after injury, drills 54-yard field goal
A motorcycle fire on I-435 near East 63rd Street resulted in minor injuries for one person.
Motorcycle fire on NB I-435 results in minor injuries