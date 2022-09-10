Aging & Style
Wrong-way crash leaves 3 injured in KCMO

(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A wrong-way crash early Saturday morning resulted in injuries to three people in Kansas City, Missouri, police said.

According to a crash report, an investigation revealed a silver Ford F150 was traveling at high rates of speed heading southbound on Holmes in the northbound lanes of travel. A black GMC Envoy turned into the northbound lanes of Holmes from westbound 117th street.

Police said the accident occurred around 12:46 a.m. Saturday morning.

Heading in the wrong direction, police said the Ford struck the GMC head on, causing the GMC to rotate and come to rest on the east side of Holmes. After hitting the GMC, the Ford rotated southbound on Holmes and went off the west side of the roadway, overturning onto its roof.

The driver of the Ford was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Both the driver and the passenger of the GMC were also transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

An investigation remains ongoing at this time.

