Silver Advisory canceled after subject located safe

William Wilson was found early Saturday morning after going missing in Independence, Missouri.
William Wilson was found early Saturday morning after going missing in Independence, Missouri.(KCTV5)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A silver alert was canceled Saturday morning at 1:08 a.m. after a missing Independence man was found safe.

61-year-old William Wilson was located and safe early Saturday morning after an endangered silver advisory went into place Friday just prior to midnight.

Wilson, who was reported to be autistic, schizophrenic and bi-polar, allegedly walked away from his guardian at 7:00 p.m. at a theater Friday evening at 19200 East 39th Street in Independence, Missouri.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

