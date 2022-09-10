Aging & Style
KCMO police take suspect into custody following armed standoff

By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A suspect was taken into custody shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday morning following an armed standoff with Kansas City Missouri Police.

According to the police, officers were called to the 7900 block of E 108th Street following a reported disturbance involving a weapon. Once they arrived, officers found a victim who told them that they were involved in a verbal altercation with the suspect. During the altercation, the suspect pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim before the victim was able to safely exit the residence.

Negotiators and tactical resources were called to the scene in an attempt to contact the suspect and bring the situation to an end with a peaceful resolution, police said.

With the suspect in custody, an investigation into the aggravated assault continues.

