K-State and Missouri set to renew rivalry

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas State and Missouri will renew their rivalry Saturday morning at 11 a.m. in Manhattan for the first time since 2011. The old Big 12 foes haven’t squared off since Bill Snyder and Gary Pinkel were still patrolling the sidelines.

Here’s what you need to know about the battle between the Wildcats and Tigers:

Series history: Missouri leads the all-time series with a 60-32-5 record in head-to-head matchups.

Last time: Kansas State came out the victors in the most recent matchup between the two schools, winning 24-17 in Manhattan in 2011.

The line: Chris Klieman’s squad is favored by 7.5 points Saturday against Missouri. The over/under is set at 56.5.

When: Kickoff is at 11 a.m. and the game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

During Week 1, Kansas State defeated South Dakota, 34-0. Missouri defeated Louisiana Tech, 52-24.

Missouri got a standout performance from freshman wide receiver Luther Burden. Kansas State overwhelmed South Dakota despite a poor passing attack that saw Nebraska transfer Adrian Martinez throw for just 53 yards.

