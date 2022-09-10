Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

K-State and Missouri set to renew rivalry

FILE - Kansas State and Missouri will renew their rivalry Saturday at 11 a.m. (AP Photo/Charlie...
FILE - Kansas State and Missouri will renew their rivalry Saturday at 11 a.m. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)(WIBW)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas State and Missouri will renew their rivalry Saturday morning at 11 a.m. in Manhattan for the first time since 2011. The old Big 12 foes haven’t squared off since Bill Snyder and Gary Pinkel were still patrolling the sidelines.

Here’s what you need to know about the battle between the Wildcats and Tigers:

Series history: Missouri leads the all-time series with a 60-32-5 record in head-to-head matchups.

Last time: Kansas State came out the victors in the most recent matchup between the two schools, winning 24-17 in Manhattan in 2011.

The line: Chris Klieman’s squad is favored by 7.5 points Saturday against Missouri. The over/under is set at 56.5.

When: Kickoff is at 11 a.m. and the game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

During Week 1, Kansas State defeated South Dakota, 34-0. Missouri defeated Louisiana Tech, 52-24.

Missouri got a standout performance from freshman wide receiver Luther Burden. Kansas State overwhelmed South Dakota despite a poor passing attack that saw Nebraska transfer Adrian Martinez throw for just 53 yards.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman cheer on his team during the first half of an NCAA...
K-State adds Olathe South product to 2023 class
Detroit Tigers shortstop Ryan Kreidler, center, throws to first base for the double play as...
Wentz’s stellar start propels Tigers past Royals, 10-2
The First Red Friday of the 2022 Kansas City Chiefs season was going strong early Friday...
Chiefs fans wrap up Red Friday celebrations at Zona Rosa
Friday Night Blitz: Week 3 of action
Friday Night Blitz: Week 3