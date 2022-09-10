Aging & Style
K-State adds Olathe South product to 2023 class

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman cheer on his team during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Bowling Green Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(WIBW)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Head coach Chris Klieman has talked about sticking within Kansas to recruit local athletes, and his staff did it again.

Monday afternoon, Olathe South pass rusher Jordan Allen announced on his Twitter that he committed to K-State.

According to 24/7 Sports, Allen is the 11th best at his position in the state of Kansas.

Allen had other offers from Iowa, Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Iowa State and others.

