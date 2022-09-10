Jayhawks head to Mountaineers to open Big 12 play

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Following a 46-point thumping of Tennessee Tech, the Kansas Jayhawks go on the road to Morgantown Saturday to open Big 12 Conference play. Here’s what you need to know before kickoff:

Who: Kansas Jayhawks (1-0) at West Virginia Mountaineers (0-1)

When: 5 p.m.

Where: TV on ESPN+

Kansas is a 13.5-point underdog against West Virginia. That’s the lowest spread in a Big 12 game for the Jayhawks since

Head coach Lance Leipold, who signed an extension to his original contract prior to the season-opening win for KU, has led the Jayhawks toward some improved showings. In their last three Big 12 games, the Jayhawks picked up their first road win in conference play since 2008 and lost by six and three to West Virginia and TCU as multi-touchdown underdogs.

West Virginia lost its season-opening game on the road to Pittsburgh, 38-31.

