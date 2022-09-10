Friday Night Blitz: Week 3
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It was another exciting week of high school football around Kansas City!
Above are highlights from several games.
Below are scores from the marquee games on Friday:
- Bishop Miege 42, Blue Valley Southwest 0
- Blue Valley 42, St. James Academy 28
- St. Pius X 45, Cameron 6
- Mill Valley 65, Shawnee Mission West 7
- St. Thomas Aquinas 28, Blue Valley Northwest 13
- Liberty North 10, Rockhurst 7
- Platte County 25, North Kansas City 14
- Basehor-Linwood 17, Piper 16
- Gardner-Edgerton 56, Shawnee Mission South 6
- Kearney 20, Smithville 19
- Lee’s Summit North 47, Staley 21
- Fort Osage 20, Belton 6
- Blue Valley West 38, Blue Valley North 7
- Center 61, Oak Grove 31
- Oak Park 14, Grain Valley 10
- Tonganoxie 27, Spring Hill 24
- Park Hill South 22, Lee’s Summit West 12
- Olathe North 49, Shawnee Mission Northwest 35
- Ray-Pec 34, Liberty 31
- Lee’s Summit 41, Blue Springs 20
- Shawnee Mission North 28, Olathe South 21
- Blue Springs South 50, Park Hill 49
