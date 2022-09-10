Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

Friday Night Blitz: Week 3

By Jared Koller and Nick Sloan
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It was another exciting week of high school football around Kansas City!

Above are highlights from several games.

Below are scores from the marquee games on Friday:

  • Bishop Miege 42, Blue Valley Southwest 0
  • Blue Valley 42, St. James Academy 28
  • St. Pius X 45, Cameron 6
  • Mill Valley 65, Shawnee Mission West 7
  • St. Thomas Aquinas 28, Blue Valley Northwest 13
  • Liberty North 10, Rockhurst 7
  • Platte County 25, North Kansas City 14
  • Basehor-Linwood 17, Piper 16
  • Gardner-Edgerton 56, Shawnee Mission South 6
  • Kearney 20, Smithville 19
  • Lee’s Summit North 47, Staley 21
  • Fort Osage 20, Belton 6
  • Blue Valley West 38, Blue Valley North 7
  • Center 61, Oak Grove 31
  • Oak Park 14, Grain Valley 10
  • Tonganoxie 27, Spring Hill 24
  • Park Hill South 22, Lee’s Summit West 12
  • Olathe North 49, Shawnee Mission Northwest 35
  • Ray-Pec 34, Liberty 31
  • Lee’s Summit 41, Blue Springs 20
  • Shawnee Mission North 28, Olathe South 21
  • Blue Springs South 50, Park Hill 49

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The First Red Friday of the 2022 Kansas City Chiefs season was going strong early Friday...
Chiefs fans wrap up Red Friday celebrations at Zona Rosa
At the 47-year-old family-owned Rainy Day Books, https://www.rainydaybooks.com it was a given...
Local displays pay tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II
The Blue Valley offense was too much Friday night for St. James Academy.
Blue Valley's offense overwhelms St. James Academy
Blue Valley Northwest, despite winning the title last year, was still looking for a little...
St. Thomas Aquinas knocks off defending 6A state champion Blue Valley Northwest