Friday Night Blitz: Week 3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It was another exciting week of high school football around Kansas City!

Above are highlights from several games.

Below are scores from the marquee games on Friday:

Bishop Miege 42, Blue Valley Southwest 0

Blue Valley 42, St. James Academy 28

St. Pius X 45, Cameron 6

Mill Valley 65, Shawnee Mission West 7

St. Thomas Aquinas 28, Blue Valley Northwest 13

Liberty North 10, Rockhurst 7

Platte County 25, North Kansas City 14

Basehor-Linwood 17, Piper 16

Gardner-Edgerton 56, Shawnee Mission South 6

Kearney 20, Smithville 19

Lee’s Summit North 47, Staley 21

Fort Osage 20, Belton 6

Blue Valley West 38, Blue Valley North 7

Center 61, Oak Grove 31

Oak Park 14, Grain Valley 10

Tonganoxie 27, Spring Hill 24

Park Hill South 22, Lee’s Summit West 12

Olathe North 49, Shawnee Mission Northwest 35

Ray-Pec 34, Liberty 31

Lee’s Summit 41, Blue Springs 20

Shawnee Mission North 28, Olathe South 21

Blue Springs South 50, Park Hill 49

