FORECAST: Showers and storms associated with cold front sweeping across KC Saturday

By Alena Lee
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday is a Storm Track 5 Weather Alert Day with a line of showers and storms associated with a cold front that will sweep across the area.

For most of the morning our area will be rain free, but as the day progresses rain chances increase. Showers and a few embedded thunderstorms will move into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri first before pushing south and east reaching the metro this afternoon and evening.

No severe weather is expected at this time. Temperatures will be split with areas to our north in the 60s, the metro in the 70s and farther south some spots could return to the 80s. Rain clears out early Sunday with a mild end to the weekend as highs top out in the low to mid 70s just about everywhere.

