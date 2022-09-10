FORECAST: Showers clear out overnight, temperatures reach mid-70s on Sunday

A line of showers will continue to push eastward across the area through this evening.

The cold front associated with this rain will also help send in much cooler and drier air by Sunday. Many areas will see temperatures bottom out in the low to mid 50s by daybreak on Sunday.

By the afternoon clouds will clear which will help send the afternoon high in the mid 70s. After that high pressure will be the dominant feature for several days leading to dry and warmer conditions.

High temperatures will return to the 80s throughout the week with the potential for highs as warm as 90 degrees in some spots.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.