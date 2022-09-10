Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

FORECAST: Showers clear out overnight, temperatures reach mid-70s on Sunday

By Alena Lee
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A line of showers will continue to push eastward across the area through this evening.

The cold front associated with this rain will also help send in much cooler and drier air by Sunday. Many areas will see temperatures bottom out in the low to mid 50s by daybreak on Sunday.

By the afternoon clouds will clear which will help send the afternoon high in the mid 70s. After that high pressure will be the dominant feature for several days leading to dry and warmer conditions.

High temperatures will return to the 80s throughout the week with the potential for highs as warm as 90 degrees in some spots.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Saturday forecast
FORECAST: Showers and storms associated with cold front sweeping through KC
Rain should hit Kansas City at times Saturday.
FORECAST: Showers and storms associated with cold front sweeping across KC Saturday
Your StormTrack5 Daily Forecast for Friday
FORECAST: Highs near 90 Friday; temps drop this weekend with showers
Your StormTrack5 Daily Forecast for Friday
FORECAST: Temps drop this weekend with the showers