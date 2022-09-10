Aging & Style
Department: Ottawa officer shoots aggressive dog who was charging

By Nick Sloan
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTAWA, Kan. (KCTV) --- An Ottawa police officer shot a charging dog Saturday afternoon, the department said.

Police were called out to the scene of a dog attacking another dog. The report was made around 12:45 p.m. in the 500 block of North Cherry.

The owner of the attacking canine was attempting to get it back into its yard, but it broke free from its collar and charged towards an officer who had arrived.

The department said the responding officer backed up 30 feet and only fired the gun when the canine was five feet away.

The dog was transported to a local veterinary hospital.

Citations were issued for the owner of the attacking dog, which was identified as a pit bull. Pit bulls are prohibited in city limits.

