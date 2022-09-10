Chiefs fans wrap up Red Friday celebrations at Zona Rosa

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) – Red Friday celebrations continued in the Northland.

Zona Rosa held their first Red Friday Tailgate party at the shopping center.

The event included an appearance by KC Wolf and Rumble. There was also face painting, a balloon artist, a DJ and food trucks.

The party was an opportunity for Chiefs fans to have fun and give back. Food donations were being collected for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City.

The message was the same across the sea of red at the party – Chiefs fans are ready to see the team win another Super Bowl.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.