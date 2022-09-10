Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

Chiefs fans wrap up Red Friday celebrations at Zona Rosa

By Taylor Johnson
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) – Red Friday celebrations continued in the Northland.

Zona Rosa held their first Red Friday Tailgate party at the shopping center.

The event included an appearance by KC Wolf and Rumble. There was also face painting, a balloon artist, a DJ and food trucks.

The party was an opportunity for Chiefs fans to have fun and give back. Food donations were being collected for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City.

The message was the same across the sea of red at the party – Chiefs fans are ready to see the team win another Super Bowl.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

At the 47-year-old family-owned Rainy Day Books, https://www.rainydaybooks.com it was a given...
Local displays pay tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II
Friday Night Blitz: Week 3 of action
Friday Night Blitz: Week 3
The Blue Valley offense was too much Friday night for St. James Academy.
Blue Valley's offense overwhelms St. James Academy
Blue Valley Northwest, despite winning the title last year, was still looking for a little...
St. Thomas Aquinas knocks off defending 6A state champion Blue Valley Northwest