Chiefs activate Blue Springs’ Elijah Lee to active roster

FILE: Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Daurice Fountain was elevated to the active roster...
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Daurice Fountain was elevated to the active roster Saturday along with former Kansas State Wildcat Elijah Lee. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)(Tony Avelar | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Ahead of its season-opener against the Arizona Cardinals, the Kansas City Chiefs announced two roster activations Saturday.

The Chiefs activated Blue Springs and Kansas State product Elijah Lee to the active roster along with wide receiver Daurice Fountain.

Both moves came via the NFL’s standard elevation rules.

Lee is entering his seventh season in the NFL. He’s played for the San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions and most recently, the Cleveland Browns.

Fountain has spent multiple seasons with the Chiefs and bounced between the practice squad and active roster throughout the 2021 season.

The Chiefs had openings on the active roster after placing tight end Blake Bell on injured reserve.

