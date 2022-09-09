Aging & Style
Week 3 matchups in KC metro football

(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - High school football around the metro is getting into a groove with Week 3 of play in Missouri and the second week of play on the Kansas side. Here is the slate of matchups on the gridiron this week.

All games begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise stated.

Missouri games:

  • Lee’s Summit at Blue Springs
  • Park Hill at Blue Springs South
  • Staley at Lee’s Summit North
  • Lee’s Summit West at Park Hill South
  • Rockhurst at Liberty North
  • Liberty at Raymore-Peculiar
  • Fort Osage at Belton
  • North Kansas City at Platte County
  • Grain Valley at Oak Park
  • Raytown at St. Joe Central
  • Southeast at Truman
  • William Chrisman at Van Horn
  • Winnetonka at Excelsior Springs
  • Raytown South at Grandview
  • Smithville at Kearney
  • Center at Oak Grove
  • Harrisonville at Pleasant Hill
  • Sedalia Smith-Cotton at Warrensburg
  • St. Pius X at Cameron
  • Chillicothe at Maryville
  • St. Joe Benton at St. Joe Lafayette
  • Lathrop at Plattsburg
  • Lawson at Penney
  • West Platte at Mid-Buchanan
  • North Platte at East Buchanan
  • Hogan Prep at Summit Christian
  • St. Michael at Lexington
  • Pembroke Hill at Lincoln Prep
  • Marshall at Richmond
  • Clinton at Holden

Kansas games:

  • Final Thursday: Lawrence 28, Olathe West 21
  • Blue Valley Southwest at Bishop Miege
  • St. James at Blue Valley
  • Blue Valley North at Blue Valley West
  • St. Thomas Aquinas at Blue Valley Northwest
  • Shawnee Mission South at Gardner-Edgerton
  • Olathe Northwest at Free State
  • Shawnee Mission West at Mill Valley
  • Shawnee Mission East at Olathe East
  • Shawnee Mission Northwest at Olathe North
  • Olathe South at Shawnee Mission North
  • Basehor-Linwood at Piper
  • Washburn Rural at De Soto
  • Lansing at Shawnee Heights
  • Leavenworth at Topeka West
  • Seaman at Turner
  • Bonner Springs at Eudora
  • Louisburg at Paola

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

