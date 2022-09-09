Week 3 matchups in KC metro football

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - High school football around the metro is getting into a groove with Week 3 of play in Missouri and the second week of play on the Kansas side. Here is the slate of matchups on the gridiron this week.

All games begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise stated.

Missouri games:

Lee’s Summit at Blue Springs

Park Hill at Blue Springs South

Staley at Lee’s Summit North

Lee’s Summit West at Park Hill South

Rockhurst at Liberty North

Liberty at Raymore-Peculiar

Fort Osage at Belton

North Kansas City at Platte County

Grain Valley at Oak Park

Raytown at St. Joe Central

Southeast at Truman

William Chrisman at Van Horn

Winnetonka at Excelsior Springs

Raytown South at Grandview

Smithville at Kearney

Center at Oak Grove

Harrisonville at Pleasant Hill

Sedalia Smith-Cotton at Warrensburg

St. Pius X at Cameron

Chillicothe at Maryville

St. Joe Benton at St. Joe Lafayette

Lathrop at Plattsburg

Lawson at Penney

West Platte at Mid-Buchanan

North Platte at East Buchanan

Hogan Prep at Summit Christian

St. Michael at Lexington

Pembroke Hill at Lincoln Prep

Marshall at Richmond

Clinton at Holden

Kansas games:

Final Thursday: Lawrence 28, Olathe West 21

Blue Valley Southwest at Bishop Miege

St. James at Blue Valley

Blue Valley North at Blue Valley West

St. Thomas Aquinas at Blue Valley Northwest

Shawnee Mission South at Gardner-Edgerton

Olathe Northwest at Free State

Shawnee Mission West at Mill Valley

Shawnee Mission East at Olathe East

Shawnee Mission Northwest at Olathe North

Olathe South at Shawnee Mission North

Basehor-Linwood at Piper

Washburn Rural at De Soto

Lansing at Shawnee Heights

Leavenworth at Topeka West

Seaman at Turner

Bonner Springs at Eudora

Louisburg at Paola

