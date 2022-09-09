Week 3 matchups in KC metro football
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - High school football around the metro is getting into a groove with Week 3 of play in Missouri and the second week of play on the Kansas side. Here is the slate of matchups on the gridiron this week.
All games begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise stated.
Missouri games:
- Lee’s Summit at Blue Springs
- Park Hill at Blue Springs South
- Staley at Lee’s Summit North
- Lee’s Summit West at Park Hill South
- Rockhurst at Liberty North
- Liberty at Raymore-Peculiar
- Fort Osage at Belton
- North Kansas City at Platte County
- Grain Valley at Oak Park
- Raytown at St. Joe Central
- Southeast at Truman
- William Chrisman at Van Horn
- Winnetonka at Excelsior Springs
- Raytown South at Grandview
- Smithville at Kearney
- Center at Oak Grove
- Harrisonville at Pleasant Hill
- Sedalia Smith-Cotton at Warrensburg
- St. Pius X at Cameron
- Chillicothe at Maryville
- St. Joe Benton at St. Joe Lafayette
- Lathrop at Plattsburg
- Lawson at Penney
- West Platte at Mid-Buchanan
- North Platte at East Buchanan
- Hogan Prep at Summit Christian
- St. Michael at Lexington
- Pembroke Hill at Lincoln Prep
- Marshall at Richmond
- Clinton at Holden
Kansas games:
- Final Thursday: Lawrence 28, Olathe West 21
- Blue Valley Southwest at Bishop Miege
- St. James at Blue Valley
- Blue Valley North at Blue Valley West
- St. Thomas Aquinas at Blue Valley Northwest
- Shawnee Mission South at Gardner-Edgerton
- Olathe Northwest at Free State
- Shawnee Mission West at Mill Valley
- Shawnee Mission East at Olathe East
- Shawnee Mission Northwest at Olathe North
- Olathe South at Shawnee Mission North
- Basehor-Linwood at Piper
- Washburn Rural at De Soto
- Lansing at Shawnee Heights
- Leavenworth at Topeka West
- Seaman at Turner
- Bonner Springs at Eudora
- Louisburg at Paola
