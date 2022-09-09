Aging & Style
Uvalde police: 2 juveniles injured in shooting at park

Uvalde police responded to a shooting in a park Thursday evening.
Uvalde police responded to a shooting in a park Thursday evening.(Gray News, file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Police in Uvalde, Texas, report two juveniles were injured in a shooting in a park Thursday evening.

The Uvalde Police Department posted on Facebook Thursday night that two juveniles were hurt in a shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park. Their conditions are currently unknown.

Earlier, police said to avoid the area because of the shooting.

San Antonio TV station KENS reports that police are searching for two suspects.

The Texas Department of Public Safety tweeted: “We are working with the Uvalde Police Department and Sheriff’s Office following a suspected gang related shooting at Memorial Park. This information is preliminary, as the situation develops we will work with local law enforcement to provide updates.”

On May 24, a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

The new school year for Uvalde students began Tuesday.

More than 100 days after the shooting at Robb Elementary School, some schools in Uvalde are now fortified. (CNN, KSAT, KABB/WOAI)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

