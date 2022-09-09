Shots fired near KCK elementary school

Aging & Style
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Noble Prentis Elementary School was placed on lockdown Friday morning after police said shots were fired in a neighborhood around the school.

Police said no one has been hit by any of the gunshots. The shots came shortly before 9 a.m. and did not happen on school property.

The Kansas City Kansas School District has notified parents of children who attend the school about the incident. The district said it is unsure how long the lockdown will last Friday.

Someone who was inside the school at the time of the incident, and who called the newsroom, said they heard up to 15 gunshots fired.

Noble Prentis Elementary is located near 14th Street and Gibbs Road, just east of 18th Street Expressway.

