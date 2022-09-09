Shawnee man admits to downloading child porn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Shawnee man is facing prison time after admitting to downloading thousands of images of child pornography from the internet.

Justin Packham, 34, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography Friday, according to a release from the U.S. District Attorney of Kansas.

According to court documents, the Shawnee Police Department received a cybertip in December 2020 regarding a Google Drive that had dozens of pornographic images of children. The tip, via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, led to an investigation that linked the email account used for the upload to Justin Packham.

After a parole violation with the State of Kansas Department of Corrections in February 2021 led to Packham’s arrest, a search warrant for his residence was obtained. There, Shawnee investigators followed up the cybertip and found more than 1,000 child pornography photos and videos on various electronic devices and thumb drives.

Packham told police he downloaded the images from the internet.

The 34-year-old is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 8 and faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering guidelines and any statutory factors.

At this time, the U.S. Secret Service and Shawnee Police Department are still investigating the case.

