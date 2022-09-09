Aging & Style
Pet of the Day: Guenther

Guenther is a 12 y/o shepherd/husky mix with LOTS of love to give.
By KCTV5 Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Guenther is a 12 y/o shepherd/husky mix with LOTS of love to give.

Guenther had become depressed at The Ranch so we reached out to one of our fosters and WOW what a difference a foster home has made to Guenther.

He went from not being able to navigate stairs to running in the yard with his foster family.

Guenther is ready for his FURever!

Follow this link to set up a meet-and-greet with this handsome boy! 

