Motorcyclist who crashed into KCMO school bus in stable condition

(Source: MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist who was transported to the hospital following a crash with a Kansas City Missouri school bus is in stable condition.

Kansas City Missouri Police said the crash occurred at 1:55 p.m. Friday in the area of 24th Street and Quincy.

An investigation revealed that a black Husqvarna motorcycle was traveling westbound on 24th Street at a high rate of speed. A school bus with 12 children on it was traveling southbound on Quincy. The bus entered the intersection from a stop sign and was hit by the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle, who was not wearing a helmet, hit the side of the bus with his head and body. Police said the motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, but they are now in stable condition.

