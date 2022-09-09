Aging & Style
Missouri representative, Grain Valley School Board member offers AR-15 as raffle prize in fundraiser

By Nathan Vickers
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Missouri state representative is raffling off an AR-15 as part of his re-election campaign.

Jeff Coleman, a Republican who represents Grain Valley and parts of Blue Springs, is holding a “BBQ in the Park” campaign fundraiser on Sept. 30. The header on the event page mentions a drawing for an AR-15, though the text of the page describes it differently:

“Silent Auction items will be available to bid on as well as a drawing for an unnamed piece of defensive equipment that you can place on a rack in the back window of your pickup truck or a rack in your den,” the page reads.

KCTV5 reached out to Coleman and to his campaign to ask about the raffle and did not receive a response. He recently supported an array of pro-gun measures in Missouri, and his biography on the state’s website says he is “a proud member of the NRA.”

Coleman is also a member of the Grain Valley School Board. A district spokesperson said the board would not comment on the fundraiser, since it is part of a campaign event.

Some families in Grain Valley expressed concern about the raffle prize, especially in light of Coleman’s position as a school board member and recent school shootings involving similar weapons.

Jo Anne Honeywell, a Grain Valley resident, said she was upset when she heard about the fundraiser.

“You shouldn’t need to raffle weapons at a fundraiser,” she said. “Can’t you offer a fundraiser that brings people together in peace?”

Others in the rural Jackson County town did not see a problem.

“It’s just a gun,” commented Garold Elston. “I can see why people are sensitive about it, but I don’t think it should be an issue.”

