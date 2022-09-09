Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

KC native makes homecoming return Friday at Kauffman

Detroit Tigers' starting pitcher Joey Wentz plays during the second baseball game of a...
Detroit Tigers' starting pitcher Joey Wentz plays during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Fans flocking to Kauffman Stadium Friday night will see a local product competing against his hometown team.

Making just his second start at the Major League level, 2016 Shawnee Mission East grad Joey Wentz will take the mound for the Detroit Tigers, as they open a three-game series with the Kansas City Royals.

In May, Wentz made two starts for the Tigers before being sent back to the organization’s Triple-A affiliate in Toledo with a 8.10 ERA. Wentz was recalled to Detroit on Thursday with the team hoping to get an extended look at the former first-round pick throughout the rest of the 2022 season.

As a senior at Shawnee Mission East in 2016, Wentz struck out 104 batters and gave up no runs in 51.1 innings pitched. Originally drafted by the Atlanta Braves with the 40th overall selection in the 2016 MLB Draft, Wentz was traded from Atlanta to Detroit in 2019.

The 24-year-old who was born in Lawrence, Kansas, will make his third career Major League start in the city he grew up in.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

School Lockdown (gfx)
Lockdown lifted following incident near KCK elementary school Friday morning
You can get your Chiefs Kingdom flags today at Kansas City area McDonald's locations and Hy-Vee...
Chiefs Kingdom flags on sale at McDonald's and Hy-Vee
Here's how to get your Chiefs Kingdom flags on this Red Friday, along with information on the...
It's Red Friday! How to get your Chiefs Kingdom flag, and the Chiefs Tailgate Party
It’s Red Friday, Kansas City! Get ready for the Chiefs’ 2022 campaign