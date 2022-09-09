KC native makes homecoming return Friday at Kauffman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Fans flocking to Kauffman Stadium Friday night will see a local product competing against his hometown team.

Making just his second start at the Major League level, 2016 Shawnee Mission East grad Joey Wentz will take the mound for the Detroit Tigers, as they open a three-game series with the Kansas City Royals.

In May, Wentz made two starts for the Tigers before being sent back to the organization’s Triple-A affiliate in Toledo with a 8.10 ERA. Wentz was recalled to Detroit on Thursday with the team hoping to get an extended look at the former first-round pick throughout the rest of the 2022 season.

As a senior at Shawnee Mission East in 2016, Wentz struck out 104 batters and gave up no runs in 51.1 innings pitched. Originally drafted by the Atlanta Braves with the 40th overall selection in the 2016 MLB Draft, Wentz was traded from Atlanta to Detroit in 2019.

The 24-year-old who was born in Lawrence, Kansas, will make his third career Major League start in the city he grew up in.

