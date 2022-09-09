Kansas town holds unique connection to royal family

KINSLEY, Kan. (KWCH) - While millions around the word remember Queen Elizabeth and the impact and legacy she left, one story not widely known is unique slice of history connected with a small western Kansas town. A U.S. Navy pilot from Kinsley named Earl Spencer Jr. married, then divorced Bessie Wallis Warfield, a woman who later went on to marry King Edward VIII. That marriage into Britain’s royal family, Warfield’s third, came with some controversy.

“The Church of England, and tradition was you couldn’t marry a divorced woman, especially when she had two husbands still alive,” explained librarian Joan Weaver with the Kinsley Public Library.

Edward would abdicate the throne for Warfield and would be succeeded by his younger brother, George the VI, Elizabeth II’s father. George died at the age of 56 in February 1952. That’s when Elizabeth took the crown at the age of 25.

“If it hadn’t been for the divorces, maybe Queen Elizabeth wouldn’t have been queen,” Weaver said.

Records show Spencer, born in Kinsley in 1888, was married four times before his death in 1950 at the age of 61. His marriage to Warfield lasted from 1916 to 1927.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com