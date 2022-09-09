Former Chiefs punter named Grand Marshal for Hollywood Casino 400

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Before NASCAR drivers put their foot down on the gas during Sunday’s race, they’ll hear from another man who is famous for putting his foot into a football.

Former Kansas City Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt will serve as the Grand Marshal at Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 presented by Barstool Sportsbook, Kansas Speedway announced Friday afternoon.

“Dustin Colquitt is a champion on and off the field,” said Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren in a release. “He’s a fitting choice to give the command for this thrilling NASCAR Cup Series playoff race, and I look forward to hearing him deliver the most famous words in motorsports.”

The former punter who spent 15 seasons with the Chiefs will command the start of the fourth and final race of the weekend at Kansas Speedway.

Racing action begins Friday night with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Kansas Lottery 200. On Saturday, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the ARCA Menards Series will provide a doubleheader of racing action.

