FORECAST: High near 90 degrees expected Friday

If you have Thursday evening plans, you can expect warm temperatures that are above normal. On Red Friday, many will make a run at 90 degrees as a high temperature. Right now, we expect our next storm system to arrive Saturday night into Sunday. It will bring cooler air with it and make things feel more like fall as we close out the weekend. For the home opener next week, it looks to be dry and hot in Chiefs Kingdom. Highs near 90 degrees appear likely again. Stay connected with the Storm Track 5 Weather Team via KCTV5 News and our apps.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.