Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to stop in Olathe next week

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at Miami's Freedom Tower, Monday, May 9, 2022, in Miami. DeSantis approved two bills, one establishing November 7 as "Victims of Communism Day" and another bill to rename roads across the state for notable Cubans. The governor also announced that he will approve $25 million to renovate and restore the Freedom Tower. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)(Marta Lavandier | AP)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) --- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be campaigning for Kansas Attorney General and Republican nominee for governor Derek Schmidt next weekend.

DeSantis will join Schmidt and others at a “Unite & Win” event at 1 p.m. on Sept. 18 at the Embassy Suites in Olathe.

“Governor DeSantis has done an incredible job in Florida defending freedom and liberty when it was challenged unlike ever before,” Schmidt said in a statement. “His leadership stands in stark contrast to Laura Kelly’s failures in Kansas. He kept Florida’s economy open, kept kids in schools, and Backed the Blue and kept Floridians safe. As a result, Florida is booming - and we need that kind of leadership here in Kansas. That is what I will provide as our governor.”

The Kansas Governor’s race is expected to be one of the most competitive races in the country this November. Schmidt is taking on Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly.

Numerous polls indicate that along with former President Donald Trump, DeSantis is one of the strongest potential candidates in the 2024 GOP race for the party’s presidential nomination.

