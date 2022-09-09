FBI closes investigation into John Albers shooting

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The justice department announced Friday that it would not pursue federal criminal civil rights charges against the Overland Park police officer who fatally shot John Albers.

A nearly two-year investigation into the shooting that occurred Jan. 20, 2018, found insufficient evidence to establish beyond a reasonable doubt that the officer willfully committed a violation of the federal criminal civil rights statute.

John Albers was 17-years-old when police showed up at his home responding to a mental health call on Jan 20, 2018.

When John tried to leave the house in a minivan, an Overland Park police officer fired two shots. The minivan then did a U-turn, and the officer fired 11 more times. John was hit six times and did not survive.

The DOJ investigation reveals 11 of the 13 shots were fired in three seconds.

“There is insufficient evidence to establish beyond a reasonable doubt that the officer willfully committed a violation of the federal criminal civil rights statute,” the release concluded. “Specifically, the evidence does not clear the high bar that the Supreme Court has set for meeting this standard, and the department has therefore closed its investigation into this matter.”

The release draws a fine line between federal charges which require willfulness and possible state charges of criminal negligence or recklessness which were never pursued.

However, District Attorney Steve Howe publicly cleared the officer about a month after the shooting, saying it was justified.

What happened that night has been the source of nationwide criticism and a civil lawsuit as critics say the investigation into the shooting was designed to clear the officer and shrouded in secrecy.

Officer Clayton Jenison was quietly paid $70,000 in severance to leave the department.

The Albers family reached a civil settlement with the city of Overland Park for $2.3 million.

The Overland Park Police Department now offers more crisis training for officers.

