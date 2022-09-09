Aging & Style
During Queen Elizabeth’s reign, over 30 players started at quarterback for the Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks to quarterback Alex Smith (11) during...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks to quarterback Alex Smith (11) during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Tennessee Titans in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(WIBW)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- There were 14 presidents in the United States during Queen Elizabeth’s reign.

How about Chiefs quarterbacks?

Len Dawson was the first of 35 Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks to start at least one game for the franchise.

The list includes players like Joe Montana, Steve DeBerg, Trent Green, Alex Smith and of course, Patrick Mahomes.

Here’s the list, which does not include quarterbacks who started while the team was in Dallas and known as the Texans.

  1. Len Dawson
  2. Eddie Wilson
  3. Pete Beathard
  4. Jacky Lee
  5. Mike Livingston
  6. Tony Adams
  7. Steve Fuller
  8. Bill Kenney
  9. Todd Blackledge
  10. Matt Stevens
  11. Doug Hudson
  12. Frank Seurer
  13. Steve DeBerg
  14. Ron Jaworski
  15. Steve Pelluer
  16. Mark Vlasic
  17. Dave Krieg
  18. Joe Montana
  19. Steve Bono
  20. Rich Gannon
  21. Elvis Grbac
  22. Warren Moon
  23. Trent Green
  24. Damon Huard
  25. Brodie Croyle
  26. Tyler Thigpen
  27. Matt Cassel
  28. Tyler Palko
  29. Brady Quinn
  30. Chase Daniel
  31. Alex Smith
  32. Nick Foles
  33. Patrick Mahomes
  34. Matt Moore
  35. Chad Henne

