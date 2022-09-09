During Queen Elizabeth’s reign, over 30 players started at quarterback for the Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- There were 14 presidents in the United States during Queen Elizabeth’s reign.

How about Chiefs quarterbacks?

Len Dawson was the first of 35 Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks to start at least one game for the franchise.

The list includes players like Joe Montana, Steve DeBerg, Trent Green, Alex Smith and of course, Patrick Mahomes.

Here’s the list, which does not include quarterbacks who started while the team was in Dallas and known as the Texans.

Len Dawson Eddie Wilson Pete Beathard Jacky Lee Mike Livingston Tony Adams Steve Fuller Bill Kenney Todd Blackledge Matt Stevens Doug Hudson Frank Seurer Steve DeBerg Ron Jaworski Steve Pelluer Mark Vlasic Dave Krieg Joe Montana Steve Bono Rich Gannon Elvis Grbac Warren Moon Trent Green Damon Huard Brodie Croyle Tyler Thigpen Matt Cassel Tyler Palko Brady Quinn Chase Daniel Alex Smith Nick Foles Patrick Mahomes Matt Moore Chad Henne

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.