Due to weather forecast, Royals game time moved up three hours on Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Saturday’s Kansas City Royals-Detroit Tigers game time at Kauffman Stadium has been moved up to 3:10 p.m. due to potential rain and storms.

The game was originally scheduled for 6:10 p.m.

Original tickets will be valid for the game and fans do not have to exchange their original tickets if they choose to attend the game.

Fans can exchange tickets for another game before 3:10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.