Due to weather forecast, Royals game time moved up three hours on Saturday

Reggie Franklin power washes the upper deck at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Saturday,...
Reggie Franklin power washes the upper deck at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Saturday, March 25, 2006. Jackson County voters are being asked to approve about half a billion dollars in sales and business taxes to repair and improve Kauffman and Arrowhead Stadiums. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(CHARLIE RIEDEL | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Saturday’s Kansas City Royals-Detroit Tigers game time at Kauffman Stadium has been moved up to 3:10 p.m. due to potential rain and storms.

The game was originally scheduled for 6:10 p.m.

Original tickets will be valid for the game and fans do not have to exchange their original tickets if they choose to attend the game.

Fans can exchange tickets for another game before 3:10 p.m.

