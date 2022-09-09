85-year-old Linwood man pleas guilty to lewd and lascivious behavior

LINWOOD, Kan. (KCTV) - An 85-year-old Linwood man plead guilty to lewd and lascivious behavior Friday.

The charges for Henry Lee Green Jr. stemmed from a Sept. 20, 2020, incident in which Green was allegedly on his porch, naked, masturbating while watching a group that featured a grandmother, mother and one-year-old child walking by.

The group called law enforcement, who arrived to Green in shorts announcing that he was “just having fun with the passerby.”

Green had previously been convicted of lewd and lascivious behavior in 2015.

In 2021, a preliminary hearing was dismissed due to the logic that Green “covered himself with his hand, he had not exposed himself.”

Later, the Kansas Court of Appeals found the court’s opinion to be “totally illogical.”

Friday, Green took responsibility for his actions after the Court of Appeals remanded the case for trial. Green will be sentenced Oct. 14.

“It may have taken some time, but we’re grateful to finally have this resolution,” said Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson. “No one should be subjected to this behavior.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.