Wyandotte County DA to announce ‘felony charges filed against’ KCKPD officer

A file photo from 2021 of Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree.
A file photo from 2021 of Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - At 4:30 p.m. today, the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office will be announcing that “felony charges” have been filed against a Kansas City, Kansas, police officer.

No further details of any kind were provided, including name, gender, or the general nature of the charges.

The district attorney’s office notes that the individual is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Watch KCTV5 News at 4, 5, and 6 p.m. for the latest.

We will also livestream the press conference, so you can come back to this page at 4:30 p.m.

