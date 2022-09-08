Wyandotte County DA to announce ‘felony charges filed against’ KCKPD officer

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - At 4:30 p.m. today, the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office will be announcing that “felony charges” have been filed against a Kansas City, Kansas, police officer.

No further details of any kind were provided, including name, gender, or the general nature of the charges.

The district attorney’s office notes that the individual is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

