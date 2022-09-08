Aging & Style
St. Joseph police chief to retire

St. Joseph Police Chief Chris Connally will retire Sept. 30.
St. Joseph Police Chief Chris Connally will retire Sept. 30.(St. Joseph Police Department Facebook)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (KCTV) - St. Joseph Police Chief Chris Connally announced Thursday that his retirement will become official Friday, Sept. 30.

Connally began his role as Chief of Police in the city in 2006. Prior to that, he’d spent 22 years policing in Virginia.

“We appreciate Chief Connally’s dedication to the police department and the community over the past 16 years,” said city manager Bryan Carter. “He has been instrumental in addressing issues related to crime and other challenges we have faced in modern times. His willingness to address those challenges has been commendable and his insight into policing and local government invaluable.”

In addition to his duties as police chief, Connally also worked as an adjunct faculty member with Missouri Western State University and was a member of the Criminal Justice Advisory Council.

Commander Dave Hart will serve as the interim police chief.

