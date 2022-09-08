Shawnee brewery ‘deeply saddened’ no longer able to allow dogs inside, per state code

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas health code that went into effect last year has a Shawnee brewery asking its customers and followers to request state legislators to reverse the regulation.

Transport Brewery posted to social media that management was only in July made aware of Kansas Food Code 6-501.115, which states “live animals may not be allowed on the premises of a food establishment” with limited exceptions.

“While we are deeply saddened, we hope to fight this with all of our power and eventually bring all of the dogs back into the brewery,” the brewery stated.

The business has started a campaign named after a dog that was a popular sight and unofficial mascot of Transport Brewery to petition state representatives and senators to get

The Facebook post concluded:

“For all of the dogs that have made our brewery what it is today, and all of the customers that let us meet your dogs, THANK YOU, we love you and hope that we can change this regulation together so we can get back to normal and give pets to our favorite brewery friends.”

