Schools experience internet outages due to cut fiber lines

By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Olathe Public Schools experienced districtwide outages due to several hundred lines of fiber being cut at a local construction site off campus, the district announced in a tweet Thursday.

Olathe Public Schools said there remains a chance the internet will not work during the Friday school day as well. In the event that remains the case, the district said school will continue on as normal.

