Schools experience internet outages due to cut fiber lines

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Olathe Public Schools experienced districtwide outages due to several hundred lines of fiber being cut at a local construction site off campus, the district announced in a tweet Thursday.

Olathe Public Schools said there remains a chance the internet will not work during the Friday school day as well. In the event that remains the case, the district said school will continue on as normal.

UPDATE 5 PM: Today we experienced districtwide network outages due to several hundred lines of fiber being cut at a local construction site off campus. There may be a chance we will not have internet tomorrow as well. If outages continue, our plan is to continue school as normal. https://t.co/ivaerSl8L3 — Olathe Public Schools (@olatheschools) September 8, 2022

