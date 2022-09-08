Pet of the Day: Brighton

Brighton arrived at the Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter on Oct. 29, 2021.

He had heartworms and a bad case of itchy, irritated skin. The shelter took care of both over the first few months of his stay and watched as this big, blocky-headed, hunky, chunky boy healed and became even more rambunctious, playful and goofy!

Brighton is everything a dog should be: spirited, forgiving, loving and joyful. He never lets his situation get him down and he lives every day with a joy that we only hope to have.

He has a charming stubborn streak to him where he will plop on the ground and refuse to walk any further, forcing the volunteer to drag him along the ground or stand there beside him for quite some time. Eventually, he will get back up and turn around to come back to the shelter after his extremely short walk.

He enjoys other dogs (but they don’t recommend him for small dogs or cats). He also enjoys car rides, people, playing ball, and just being wherever you are!

Oh, and he loves giving big, slobbery kisses!

We hope you’ll join FOPAS on Sept. 10 (from 9 a.m.-noon) at English Landing Park in Parkville to meet this, big handsome lug!

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.