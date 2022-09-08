Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

Over 100,000 sports betting attempts blocked in Missouri since Kansas gambling launch

By Marleah Campbell and Shain Bergan
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS/MISSOURI (KCTV) - The company handling security for all mobile sportsbooks in Kansas, GeoComply, has been keeping score since the state’s sports betting launch last week.

GeoComply makes sure users are accessing sportsbooks apps legally. If you try to use them in Missouri – where sports betting remains illegal – that app will be shut down.

They performed 2.3 million geolocation checks in Kansas opening weekend.

Since the launch, the company has blocked roughly 104,000 attempts from people in Missouri trying to access the Kansas market.

Roughly 10% of all usernames that have placed bets in Kansas belong to people from across the state line, says GeoComply senior director of government relations Danny DiRienzio.

“Kansas is clearly benefitting from Missourians being avid sports fans and their interest in being able to wager,” DiRienzio said.

Since last week’s launch, 6.7% of Kansas adults have signed up for a sportsbook app username. That surpasses both New York and Los Angeles’s numbers on opening weekend.

DiRienzio expects even more sign-ups this weekend as the NFL season kicks off.

“The kickoff of the NFL season is like Christmas for Amazon in the sports betting industry,” DiRienzio said. “We expect the volumes to increase significantly – not only in the state of Kansas, but certainly by Missourians either attempting to login to Kansas sportsbooks, or even crossing the border. We’ve seen a lot of that activity as well.”

The good news: DiRienzio says the influx in logins won’t affect the speed time of your access to sports betting platforms.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Missourians are trying to get in on Kansas sports betting, but unless they're physically in...
A look inside how GeoFencing stops Missouri bettors from taking advantage of Kansas sports betting launch
It was just dinner, or so he thought. Instead, 15-year-old Carson Lundquist is now headed to an...
JDRF helps surprise young Chiefs fan from Blue Springs
A housing initiative in Lawrence could involve a support site for people experiencing...
Plan to support houseless in Lawrence gets pushback
Crews broke ground Wednesday on what is slated to be a new 1,200-bed Jackson County Detention...
Ground broken in Jackson County for new $260 million jail