Over 100,000 sports betting attempts blocked in Missouri since Kansas gambling launch

KANSAS/MISSOURI (KCTV) - The company handling security for all mobile sportsbooks in Kansas, GeoComply, has been keeping score since the state’s sports betting launch last week.

GeoComply makes sure users are accessing sportsbooks apps legally. If you try to use them in Missouri – where sports betting remains illegal – that app will be shut down.

They performed 2.3 million geolocation checks in Kansas opening weekend.

Since the launch, the company has blocked roughly 104,000 attempts from people in Missouri trying to access the Kansas market.

Roughly 10% of all usernames that have placed bets in Kansas belong to people from across the state line, says GeoComply senior director of government relations Danny DiRienzio.

“Kansas is clearly benefitting from Missourians being avid sports fans and their interest in being able to wager,” DiRienzio said.

Since last week’s launch, 6.7% of Kansas adults have signed up for a sportsbook app username. That surpasses both New York and Los Angeles’s numbers on opening weekend.

DiRienzio expects even more sign-ups this weekend as the NFL season kicks off.

“The kickoff of the NFL season is like Christmas for Amazon in the sports betting industry,” DiRienzio said. “We expect the volumes to increase significantly – not only in the state of Kansas, but certainly by Missourians either attempting to login to Kansas sportsbooks, or even crossing the border. We’ve seen a lot of that activity as well.”

The good news: DiRienzio says the influx in logins won’t affect the speed time of your access to sports betting platforms.

