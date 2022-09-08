Nicky Lopez named Royals nominee for Roberto Clemente Award

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Royals infielder Nicky Lopez was named by Major League Baseball as Kansas City’s nominee for the 2022 Roberto Clemente Award.

The Roberto Clemente Award is given annually to the player who best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions both on and off the field.

“I am proud to be nominated for an award named after such an amazing man who did so much for the game of baseball,” Lopez said in a release from the Royals. “I’m extremely fortunate to give back and help those who are looking for positive light in their lives, and to work with these amazing organizations. I am so excited to continue working in the Kansas City community for years to come.”

READ MORE: Royals infielder Nicky Lopez attends YMCA of Greater Kansas City graduation

Lopez debuted with the Royals in 2019 and has worked with Dream Factory, University of Kansas Health System and a community initiative called “Nicky’s #1s.” In August, Lopez partnered with Kansas City Credit Union to start the “Catch Success” program to promote and teach financial literacy to Kansas City area kids.

The league-wide winner of the Robert Clemente Award will be announced in October.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.