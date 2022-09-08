Luke Combs to bring ‘World Tour” to Arrowhead Stadium in 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Country music star Luke Combs announced Thursday morning he will make a stop in Kansas City as part of his ‘World Tour’ next year.

Combs will perform at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on June 10, 2023, with special guests Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry & Brent Cobb.

The tour will host 36 shows spanning 16 countries.

Tickets are set to go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept 16. at www.ticketmaster.com or the Ticketmaster app.

There will also be a presale for Jackson County residents beginning at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, online only. Presale tickets for Chiefs Season Ticket Members will go on sale at 12 p.m. that day, as well. and they will be contacted via email with additional information.

An eight-ticket limit per purchaser will be in effect for the show.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.