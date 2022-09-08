Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Countdown to KickOff

Luke Combs to bring ‘World Tour” to Arrowhead Stadium in 2023

Luke Combs coming to New Orleans in September
The Luke Combs 'World Tour' will host 36 shows spanning 16 countries.(tcw-wvue)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Country music star Luke Combs announced Thursday morning he will make a stop in Kansas City as part of his ‘World Tour’ next year.

Combs will perform at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on June 10, 2023, with special guests Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry & Brent Cobb.

The tour will host 36 shows spanning 16 countries.

Tickets are set to go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept 16. at www.ticketmaster.com or the Ticketmaster app.

There will also be a presale for Jackson County residents beginning at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, online only. Presale tickets for Chiefs Season Ticket Members will go on sale at 12 p.m. that day, as well. and they will be contacted via email with additional information.

An eight-ticket limit per purchaser will be in effect for the show.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Teen Chiefs fan battling diabetes for years surprised with ‘away game expereience’
Missourians are trying to get in on Kansas sports betting, but unless they're physically in...
More than 100,000 sports betting attempts blocked in Missouri since Kansas gambling launch
Missourians are trying to get in on Kansas sports betting, but unless they're physically in...
A look inside how GeoFencing stops Missouri bettors from taking advantage of Kansas sports betting launch
One person died in a crash near Camdenton, Mo.
1 killed, 3 others hurt in a crash near Camdenton, Mo.