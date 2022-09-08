Aging & Style
Liberty North High School runner up for national honor: You can vote here!

Sage Wilde of Liberty North High School is up for National Runner of the Week.(Mile Split USA)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIBERTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A local high school cross-country runner is up for National Runner of the Week.

Liberty North High School’s Sage Wilde is among the final six nominees, which includes runners from Texas, North Carolina, Minnesota and Ohio vying for the award from Mile Split USA.

Wilde clocked a 5K of 14 minutes and 54 seconds to notch an individual win at the Tim Nixon Invitational in his season opener.

You can vote here. Wilde is currently in the fourth place, as of early Thursday morning.

