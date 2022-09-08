JDRF helps surprise young Chiefs fan from Blue Springs

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - It was just dinner, or so he thought. Instead, 15-year-old Carson Lundquist is now headed to an away Chiefs game of his choice!

Wednesday night, the Lundquist family showed up to the Hy-Vee in Blue Springs for a complimentary dinner. The next thing they knew, television cameras showed up and several Hy-vee store managers appeared at their table.

“Dinner isn’t the only reason why we brought you out here tonight,” said Store Director Chris Wiltfong.

“We also got you guys an away game experience with the Kansas City Chiefs, how about that?”

How about that? Along with the announcement Carson was handed a basket of Chiefs paraphernalia.

“I was very surprised. I thought I was just coming here to eat, but I guess I got all the stuff,” said Carson. “I’m super excited. I mean, I’ve always wanted to go an away game it should be really fun.”

It is the ultimate prize, especially when you consider Carson hasn’t had the easiest life.

“We had this healthy baby boy and then, all of a sudden, he’s in ICU at Children’s Mercy,” said Allison Lundquist, his mother.

At just 3 years old, Carson was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.

“It’s a 24/7 disease. It never takes a vacation. We constantly monitor his blood sugar levels and try to keep him healthy,” Allison said.

“Every time I eat something, I have to give myself insulin,” Carson said.

For much of Carson’s life, the family has relied on support from the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. JDRF is dedicated to researching and finding a cure for type 1 diabetes.

In return, Carson and his family have given back to JDRF. It’s why JDRF teamed up with Hy-Vee for Carson’s big surprise.

“JDRF has been a great partner for decades with Hy-Vee. So, this was a good moment,” said Wiltfong.

As for which game Carson is going to.

“Bills or Rams game,” said Carson.

“I’m thinking somewhere sunny and warm,” said Allison.

Carson also must decide which family member gets to go with him. He gets two tickets to the Chiefs game, an overnight hotel stay and roundtrip airfare.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.