Frank Clark pleads no contest to misdemeanor gun charges out of California

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) in action during the second half of an NFL...
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)(Terrance Williams | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark pleaded no contest Wednesday afternoon to two counts of misdemeanor possession of an assault weapon, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office told KCTV5.

The NFL veteran entering his 8th season was sentenced to one year of informal probation and is required to complete 40 hours of community service, according to a statement.

The DA’s office stated Clark is due in court on March 29, 2023, for a hearing in which he’ll need to show proof of completion.

Clark fulfilled a requirement of hosting four free youth football camps, a request the judge made.

The Chiefs defensive lineman was stopped for a vehicle code violation in Los Angeles last year and was arrested after officers noticed an Uzi sticking out of a bag inside his vehicle.

Clark was the only player absent from Chiefs practice on Thursday, and the team said it was due to an illness.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

