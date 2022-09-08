Aging & Style
FORECAST: Highs in the upper 80s expected Thursday

By Erin Little
Sep. 7, 2022
If you have Wednesday evening plans, be prepared. Summer air has made a comeback! For Thursday, temperatures are going to climb into the upper 80s. It will be the same story for Friday, as well. Our next storm system, however, is expected to arrive Saturday night into Sunday. That will bring in cooler air and we’ll close out the weekend with it feeling more like fall. Stay connected with the Storm Track 5 Weather Team via KCTV5 News and our app.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

