Cold case of missing woman solved, search for her killer continues

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A grieving daughter, who was a toddler when her mother disappeared, now knows what happened to her mom after a Kansas City Police Department detective and crime analyst recently solved a 39-year-old cold case.

The daughter filed a missing person report this summer, and Intelligence Analyst Darin Lee and Detective Nathan Kinate uncovered the truth.

Someone killed Gwendolyn Robinson in 1983, discarding her body in rural Clay County.

When Lee saw Robinson’s picture, he instantly recalled a composite he’d seen five years earlier, and DNA would prove him right.

Police addressed the cold case findings Thursday morning.

Kansas City police helped solve a 39-year-old cold case of a missing mother.

This story will be updated.

