City of Lawrence considers support campsite for people seeking housing

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A housing initiative in Lawrence could involve a support site for people experiencing homelessness.

The temporary, city-sanctioned campsite would include access to water, portable bathrooms, and other basic needs. It would also allow housing advocates to connect directly with people searching for more permanent shelter.

Jenn Wolsey and Cicely Thornton, who work with the city’s homeless programs, said the proposal is part of a recent city plan to take a more holistic approach to housing.

“We need to recognize that these people have personalities, with hopes and dreams,” Wolsey said. “Part of that is building relationships with them.”

Tuesday night, Wolsey and Thornton presented an updated strategic plan to the Lawrence City Commission on creating “Strong, Welcoming Neighborhood Outcomes.” Part of that was a proposal to create the site on city parcels along 2nd Street, just north of the Kansas River.

The proposal has drawn some criticism from residents, including Ted Boyle. Boyle is president of the North Lawrence Improvement Association. He knows some of the people who already reside in the camps along the levee, where the temporary support site would be located. He said at least one of the residents works odd jobs for him on occasion.

He told KCTV5 he was concerned about an increase in what he described as “transient” individuals migrating to Lawrence to take advantage of city services. He said the city should find an alternative site.

“It creates an unsafe environment,” he said. “They have no respect for the residents here or the taxpayer.”

Wolsey and Thornton said they were still working with neighborhood groups to finalize plans for a temporary campsite. They said the plan would help them better understand and assist the communities they have been working with, and that the long-term goal of the site would be to find residents permanent housing.

“They just need services. They need to be cared for. They need to be seen,” Wolsey said.

The city is also making preparations for its winter shelter, scheduled to open in December. The city is looking for volunteers to help operate the shelter.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.