Body found in Linn County near vehicle of missing Lawrence man

(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OTTAWA, Kan. (KCTV) - A dead body was found near missing Lawrence man Garrett Russell’s White 2000 Toyota Camry, Ottawa Police said in a release Thursday.

Russell was reported as missing by a family member on Wednesday, Aug. 31, to the Ottawa Police Department. According to the family, Russell had last been seen a week prior on Aug. 24.

Tips received by the police suggest Russell may have been in or around the area of Kansas City, Kansas, and Osawatomie, Kansas, sometime between Aug. 24 and Sept. 2.

Russell, a 30-year-old white male, is 6-foot-4, 200 pounds and has short brown hair and brown eyes. Police said he was last seen on surveillance video leaving his home on Aug. 24.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office has not identified the dead subject. The vehicle was located in Linn County, Kansas.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Department Investigations Division at 785-242-2561, oy by email at AskOPD@ottawaks.gov.

