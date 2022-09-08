Aging & Style
1 killed, 3 others hurt in a crash near Camdenton, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) -The driver of an SUV was killed in a crash west of Camdenton Wednesday night.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Tiffany Dust, 32, of Urbana, Mo. was turning left from Wagon Trail Road onto U.S. 54 when she failed to yield to a pickup truck. The truck hit the side of the SUV forcing it off the highway. The SUV then flipped several times.

Dust died at the scene. Two passengers in the SUV, Phillip Dust, 33, and a four-year-old girl are being treated for serious injuries. The pickup driver, Chad Lange, 48, of Camdenton also suffered serious injuries.

This is Troop F’s 4th fatality for September and 52nd for 2022.

