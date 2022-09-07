Woman dead, man in critical condition after Excelsior Springs shooting

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said one person died early Wednesday morning and another was in critical condition following a shooting.

The Excelsior Springs Police Department stated officers responded to a residence in the area of North Main Street and Grand Avenue just after 12 a.m. and found a man and woman on the front porch suffering from gunshot wounds.

First responders pronounced the female victim dead about 20 minutes later. The male victim was said to be in critical condition as of 9:30 a.m.

Police have identified a person of interest, but no arrest has been made. The public is not believed to be in danger, according to a release.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to call the Excelsior Springs Police Department at 816-630-2000, or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

