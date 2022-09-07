Aging & Style
Wanted: Michael Washburn

Michael Washburn is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri, warrant for a sex offender...
Michael Washburn is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri, warrant for a sex offender registration violation.(KC Crime Stoppers)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, Michael Washburn is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri, warrant for a sex offender registration violation. 

The agency stated Washburn’s last known address was near Peery Avenue and Topping Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

Authorities stated his current whereabouts are unknown. 

Washburn is currently a non-compliant registered sex offender in Jackson County, Missouri, according to a news release.

If you know where he is or where he might be, you are asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

