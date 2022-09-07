Wanted: Michael Washburn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, Michael Washburn is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri, warrant for a sex offender registration violation.

The agency stated Washburn’s last known address was near Peery Avenue and Topping Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

Authorities stated his current whereabouts are unknown.

Washburn is currently a non-compliant registered sex offender in Jackson County, Missouri, according to a news release.

If you know where he is or where he might be, you are asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

