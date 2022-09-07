‘Very shocking:’ Neighbors in Excelsior Springs react after shooting kills 1, injures 1

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A suspect has been arrested in Texas in connection with an early morning double shooting in Excelsior Springs, which left one woman dead and a man in critical condition.

“It’s very shocking to me. Very shocking,” Ernest Smith said.

Smith has lived in Excelsior Springs for nearly 50 years. He said this morning’s fatal shooting is out of the ordinary. Usually, the city is quiet and peaceful.

He drove by the scene multiple times this afternoon.

“My condolences go to the family,” Smith said.

Just after midnight, Excelsior Springs police responded to a home on the 700 block of North Main. It’s only a few blocks away from the police department.

When they arrived, they found a man and woman on the front porch who were suffering from gunshot wounds.

Sadly, the woman died 20 minutes later. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

“That’s scary close to home,” said Sarah Washburn.

Washburn and her family just moved into the home across the street from where the double shooting happened.

“I have two children that live with me, and that’s just a little scary,” Washburn said.

Excelsior Springs police said this afternoon that the suspect, Keith Bass, was arrested in Texas on a $1 million warrant around 1 p.m.

Washburn said the tragic incident is a reminder that something like this can happen anywhere.

“Violence is everywhere. Small towns, large towns, rural communities. It’s everywhere,” Washburn said.

Previous coverage:

Man arrested in Texas following double shooting in Excelsior Springs

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.